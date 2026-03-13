LIVE | West Asia conflict: US says Iran's new supreme leader 'wounded, disfigured'

The conflict in West Asia entered its 14th day as the United States and Israel carried out intense air strikes on Tehran, while the IRGC launched its latest wave of retaliatory attacks.

The war, triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has rapidly expanded into a full-scale regional conflict, disrupting Persian Gulf shipping and energy infrastructure and unsettling oil markets, with no sign of an end to the fighting.

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Strikes on Tehran: US and Israeli air strikes continued to hit Iranian cities, including Tehran, targeting security facilities and oil depots, with attacks also reported in Kashan, Isfahan, Qom and Arak. A large explosion struck Tehran’s Ferdowsi Square on Friday near demonstrations marking Quds Day, Iranian state TV reported.

'Sign of desparation': Iranian officials condemned the suspected Israeli strike near Tehran’s Ferdowsi Square, with security official Ali Larijani calling it a "sign of its desperation", while judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi said Iran "under this rain and missiles will never withdraw."

'Deranged scumbags': US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a fresh threat to Iran’s leadership in a social media post, writing, "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today," as he touted the damage inflicted on Iran and said it was a "great honour" to be responsible for it.

1st week of war costs US $11.3bn: The first week of the war against Iran has cost the US about $11.3 billion, according to the Pentagon. US lawmakers say they expect a supplemental funding request related to the conflict to reach at least $50 billion.

US refuelling plane crashes in Iraq: A US KC-135 military refuelling aircraft involved in operations against Iran crashed in western Iraq, with rescue efforts under way, US Central Command said. At least four of the six crew members aboard were killed.

Over 3 million Iranians displaced: UN Refugee Agency says some 3.2 million people have been displaced in Iran due to US-Israeli attacks since the war began.