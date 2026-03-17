West Asia conflict: Macron backs France to join Hormuz mission once situation is 'calmer'

PARIS: France is ready to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz but only once the situation has become "calmer", said President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

His comments follow US President Donald Trump's demand that allies help secure the waterway effectively shut by Iran in response to the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.

Global oil prices have surged by 40 to 50 percent since Iran started attacking shipping in the critical waterway and launched waves of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf.

"We are not a party to the conflict and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context," Macron said.

"However, we are convinced that once the situation becomes calmer... we are ready, alongside other nations, to take responsibility for an escort system."