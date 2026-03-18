Iran condemned as UN maritime body holds emergency talks on West Asia shipping

LONDON: Gulf states and Western nations strongly criticised Iran at an emergency meeting on Wednesday of the UN's maritime body, convened amid growing fears for thousands of stranded ships and seafarers.

Numerous nations used opening statements at the International Maritime Organization gathering to lambast Tehran's response to US-Israeli strikes, which has seen Iran target Gulf countries and commercial shipping.

That has crippled maritime trade in or near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving around 20,000 seafarers stuck on approximately 3,200 vessels west of the crucial chokepoint, according to the IMO.

"Qatar resolutely condemns the attacks and threats from... Iran perpetrated against merchant vessels and seafarers as well as shipping infrastructure in the region," the Gulf state's IMO delegate told the meeting.

The United Arab Emirates called Iran's actions "unprovoked, unjustifiable, indiscriminate and wholly unlawful." Saudi Arabia branded them "utterly unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances."

The United States urged countries to "push back against the cynical actions of a regime that seeks to sow economic and geopolitical instability as a strategy for political self-preservation."

"We should not allow a country to attempt to degrade the well-being of civilians around the world through leveraging a critical international waterway," the American IMO representative added.