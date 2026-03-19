West Asia war: Iran warns of 'zero restraint' amid heightened gas and oil attacks

DOHA: Iranian attacks on the world's largest LNG plant in Qatar and refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait sent shock waves through energy markets Thursday as the United States said there was no deadline to end the Middle East war.

Amid growing fears over the economic damage from the war, US President Donald Trump said there would be no repeat of Israel's attack on Iran's key South Pars gas field, but he warned of a furious US response if Tehran did not halt strikes on Qatar. Iran responded that it would have "zero restraint" if its energy infrastructure was hit again.

Oil markets have already been shaken by Iran's blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. But the international benchmark Brent surged 10 percent to $119 a barrel before falling back to $112, while European gas prices rose 35 percent, after Iranian missiles hit Qatar's huge Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas complex in retaliation for the Israeli strike on South Pars on Wednesday.

The nighttime attack on Ras Laffan, a repeated target since the start of the war on February 28, caused "extensive damage", QatarEngery said.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the attack was "clear proof" that Iran was going past its vow to only target US interests in the Gulf.

And attacks blamed on Iran spread.

A drone crashed into the Samref refinery in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu, the Saudi defence ministry said. The government reserved the "right to take military actions" in response.

In Kuwait, drone attacks sparked fires at the Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries, which have a combined capacity of 800,000 barrels per day.

Even in Israel, media said an oil refinery in the port of Haifa was hit on Thursday, after the military warned of missiles launched by Iran.