What we know about Trump's 'talks' with Iran

US President Donald Trump has executed another spectacular about-turn, from threatening to escalate the Iran war to announcing "very good" talks to end it, which were denied by the Islamic republic.

AFP looks at the facts, the speculation and what might happen now:

Are there talks happening?

Yes, according to Trump, no according to Tehran, but it might depend on how "talks" are defined.

Trump claimed Monday that the US had been engaging with an unnamed Iranian leader who he described as "the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader" and was "very reasonable."

He clarified that he was not the country's injured supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, however.

The Axios newsite, citing an unnamed Israeli official, identified the mystery interlocutor as Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's powerful speaker of parliament who is one of the most prominent non-clerical figures in Tehran.

But Ghalibaf stated that "no negotiations" were underway in a post on X, adding that the announcement was "fake news" intended "to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped."