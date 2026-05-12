'Misleading, sensationalised': Pakistan denies report claiming it allowed Iranian military aircraft at airbase

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a US media report claiming that the country helped Iran protect its aircraft during the conflict in West Asia, calling the story "misleading and sensationalised".

Islamabad's statement came in response to a CBS News report claiming that Tehran moved several aircraft to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan near Rawalpindi, one of Pakistan’s most strategically significant military installations.

Among them was reportedly an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance aircraft, a surveillance variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that such "speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace."

The ministry said that several aircraft from the US and Iran had arrived in the country after the ceasefire and during the initial round of Islamabad talks to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams and administrative staff.

The ministry added that some of the aircraft and support personnel stayed back in Pakistan for further talks.

The ministry further said that the Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived in Rawalpindi during the "ceasefire period" and had "no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement".

"Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context. Pakistan has consistently acted as an impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de-escalation," it said.

Defending its role as mediator in the peace talks, Pakistan said it "extended routine logistical and administrative support where required, while maintaining full transparency and regular communication with all relevant parties"