AI data centers took a beating in the midterm elections, a reckoning may be ahead for tech giants

The industry sees a need to build trust

AI giant OpenAI published a framework Thursday enumerating new commitments to the communities where it develops data centers. The company said it was asking federal, state and local policymakers to write "clear rules for how the industry builds."

"Lawmakers should establish rules to advance responsible investment, protect residents, and ensure that the benefits of AI infrastructure are broadly shared," the post said.

An industry association, the Data Center Coalition, echoed the sentiment that developers need to keep trying to build trust with public officials and communities. A coalition official, Dan Diorio, said the industry is aware many midterm winners have vowed to impose a moratorium.

"We should expect them to want to deliver on those promises, but there are going to be real world consequences of that," Diorio said in an interview.

Those consequences, Diorio said, could include host communities missing out on tax revenue or payments from tech companies. Data centers are also driving a broader economic expansion that encourages investment in domestic manufacturing, he said.

Wall Street sees red lights ahead after the election

The election of data center skeptics adds challenges to stock markets riding high on the AI boom.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq, which is full of AI-related and other tech stocks, sank 11% below its all-time high amid worries that data center construction may slow because it's getting costlier to borrow money.

AI data center construction is driving much of the U.S. economy's growth, and any slowdown could have a broader chilling effect.

In an analyst report, Morgan Stanley said decisive results for Democrats carry "greater expectations for data center restrictions" that, under new state regulations, could "split the country into areas that are open to new data centers and those without."

It singled out Texas' election of Democrat Gina Hinojosa for governor as the "most important election result" for data center development. Hinojosa has said she'd block a permit for a data center if it wasn't a good deal for Texans or residents hadn't gotten a say in the matter. She defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who had touted Texas as "the epicenter of AI development" before trying to clamp down on it late in the campaign.

Morgan Stanley also said Ohio's election of Democrat Dr. Amy Acton as governor "creates significant risk of data center project delays in the state." Acton has pledged to block a data center project unless it meets certain standards.