Netanyahu calling Trump 'every day' to resume Iran war as US president weighs options to end: Report

Even as US President Donald Trump evaluates options for ending the ongoing war with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly held daily communication with Trump, urging him to resume strikes against Tehran, according to a recent investigative report.

As highlighted in an assessment published by the Financial Times, Netanyahu has been calling on Trump to resume strikes on Iran.

“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don’t want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that,” a person briefed on the discussions told the FT.

The publication noted that this diplomatic pressure comes as regional Arab authorities urge the US President to pursue diplomacy and end the war.

These calls to Trump come amid persistent, low-intensity American military operations targeting Iranian territory. Notably, Qeshm Island was struck by US missiles on November 6 and November 3.

While the American leader refrained from directly addressing the November 6 strikes on Qeshm Island during public remarks, he confirmed a separate military operation.

“We do minor strikes, but they knock out. They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five,” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Netanyahu's push to resume strikes on Iran gained momentum following a political shift in which the ongoing war emerged as a primary factor behind the ruling party losing its legislative majority on Capitol Hill. Furthermore, the Israeli Prime Minister is navigating domestic political turbulence after national elections resulted in a legislative deadlock, with the Likud leader failing to form a governing coalition.