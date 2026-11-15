US rejects report of Quad on 'life support' under Trump, says Manila summit being formalised

The response came after a November 14, 2026, Politico report claimed that the Trump administration's policy approach and perceived lack of engagement had left the strategic grouping "on life support".

Trump spent two years pursuing trade wars, aloof diplomacy and an embrace of Beijing that undermined the four-nation Asia-Pacific alliance created to counter a rising China, the Politico report opined.

The Quad group was created in 2007, but went mostly dormant the following year amid concerns about provoking China.

In 2017, Trump revived it to address growing concerns about China’s increasing economic, diplomatic and military heft in the Indo-Pacific, though he never held a leaders’ summit. Joe Biden participated in six Quad leaders' meetings — two of them virtual — during his presidency. He hosted the last meeting of the Quad in Delaware in 2024.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Manila for the ASEAN meetings and the East Asia Summit (EAS), which will be held from November 16 to 18 under the Philippines' chairmanship.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced his visit on Thursday.

However, the MEA has not confirmed whether Modi will meet Trump on the sidelines or whether the Quad leaders will hold a separate meeting.