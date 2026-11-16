'May not return alive': Former Pak PM Imran Khan warns Pakistan SC, seeks medical treatment

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has warned that his deteriorating health could leave him at a point from which he may not “return alive”, appealing to the country's top judges to ensure proper medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.
In an open letter made public on Monday, Khan urged the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court to enforce earlier court orders on his medical treatment and prison conditions.
The letter was shared on social media platform X by his lawyer, Salman Safdar, who met Khan at Adiala jail on November 11. Khan had instructed him to convey the appeal to the judges.
"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," Khan wrote.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who has been in jail since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, alleged that prolonged solitary confinement and denial of medical care had severely affected his health.
He claimed he had been kept in isolation since December 20, 2025, for up to 22 hours a day, without access to family members, lawyers, telephone calls to his sons, books or television.
Khan further alleged that he had been allowed to meet his lawyers only four times during the year, while his wife had been permitted just one meeting with her counsel. He also accused prison authorities of repeatedly denying him weekly meetings with Bushra Bibi and preventing his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, from speaking to him despite court orders.
According to Khan, a jail medical board had recorded his anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his family, along with access to reading material and television. However, he alleged that the recommendations had not been implemented.
He also raised concerns about his wife's health, claiming that her eyesight had deteriorated following a retinal detachment in April, for which she underwent surgery. He alleged that she was subsequently placed in solitary confinement and denied access to her doctors and medical records.
Khan said that during their meeting on November 11, Bushra Bibi could neither tolerate light nor open her eyes, warning that she risked permanent loss of vision without further surgery.
Referring to an August 18 Supreme Court order, Khan said the court had directed authorities to shift him to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital within two days, constitute a medical board to examine him and facilitate contact with his family.
The court had also ordered weekly family meetings and telephone conversations with his sons twice a week. Khan alleged that none of these directions had been implemented and his health had worsened.
He further claimed that his blood pressure had risen to 192 and 193 on November 10, with doctors warning of the risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.
Rejecting suggestions that the demand for medical treatment was a legal tactic, Khan said he continued to contest the cases against him on merit.
"I do not ask Your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions," he wrote.
Invoking his record of establishing hospitals and providing free medical care to the poor, Khan appealed to the judges to ensure treatment for him and his wife.
"I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive. I appeal to Your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion: give me justice before it is too late," he said.
The allegations made in the letter could not be independently verified.
(With inputs from PTI)