'May not return alive': Former Pak PM Imran Khan warns Pakistan SC, seeks medical treatment

According to Khan, a jail medical board had recorded his anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his family, along with access to reading material and television. However, he alleged that the recommendations had not been implemented.

He also raised concerns about his wife's health, claiming that her eyesight had deteriorated following a retinal detachment in April, for which she underwent surgery. He alleged that she was subsequently placed in solitary confinement and denied access to her doctors and medical records.

Khan said that during their meeting on November 11, Bushra Bibi could neither tolerate light nor open her eyes, warning that she risked permanent loss of vision without further surgery.

Referring to an August 18 Supreme Court order, Khan said the court had directed authorities to shift him to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital within two days, constitute a medical board to examine him and facilitate contact with his family.

The court had also ordered weekly family meetings and telephone conversations with his sons twice a week. Khan alleged that none of these directions had been implemented and his health had worsened.

He further claimed that his blood pressure had risen to 192 and 193 on November 10, with doctors warning of the risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

Rejecting suggestions that the demand for medical treatment was a legal tactic, Khan said he continued to contest the cases against him on merit.

"I do not ask Your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions," he wrote.

Invoking his record of establishing hospitals and providing free medical care to the poor, Khan appealed to the judges to ensure treatment for him and his wife.

"I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive. I appeal to Your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion: give me justice before it is too late," he said.

The allegations made in the letter could not be independently verified.

(With inputs from PTI)