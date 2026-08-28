They're 'blatantly trying to kill him' in jail: Imran Khan's sons voice fears for his safety

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister and cricket great Imran Khan's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, have expressed fears for their father's safety in prison, saying "blatant" attempts are being made to "kill him in there".

The brothers made the remarks during an 18-minute interview with former England captain Mike Atherton for Sky Sports. Atherton is among 21 international cricket greats who recently signed a letter to the Pakistan government demanding proper medical care for Imran.

"It's very, very clear what they're doing, which is they're just blatantly trying to kill him in there. They just want to keep him in there as long as possible and hopefully just silence him," said Kasim, voicing grave concerns about the current state of his 73-year-old father.

"The last time he was able to speak to our aunties and anyone else, he said the conditions have severely worsened recently. He has been relating it to other political prisoners who have been killed or who have died in prison.

"Right now, it is worse than ever, completely isolating him more than 23 hours a day in a cell," he added.

The interview, aired during the lunch break of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday, triggered a protest from the visiting team's cricket board, which threatened to pull its players out of the match, according to well-placed sources.

The PCB eventually filed a complaint with the broadcaster, expressing displeasure at the telecast.