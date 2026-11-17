TAIPEI: Taiwan is likely to be overshadowed as presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Forum this week, even as the threat from China evolves and grows stronger.

Leaders from China, the U.S. and some 21 other economies will gather at the APEC summit this week in Shenzhen, China. Recent events like the scandal that forced Nvidia's CEO to resign, export controls and the ongoing trade dispute have made the tech competition between Beijing and Washington all the more pressing.

Few expect major breakthroughs on Taiwan, a self-ruled island that is claimed by Beijing. While the U.S. does not formally recognize Taiwan, it is the island's biggest informal ally and seller of arms.

"For the Trump administration, this isn't a core issue between the U.S. and China," said Arthur Zhin-Sheng Wang, an expert on cross-Straits relations at Taiwan's Central Police University.

US-Taiwan ties remain strong behind the scenes

Experts largely say that cooperation with the U.S. remains strong below the level of rhetoric, despite Trump's public ambivalence toward Taiwan.

One sign of this came from the summer, when the de facto United States embassy in Taiwan posted a photo showing joint patrols between the two coast guards, a rare occurrence, as the U.S. does not usually acknowledge it has direct cooperation with Taiwan in any defense capacity.

"This also is proof of the decades that Taiwan and U.S. have had of cooperation and training. I was also surprised," said Kuo Yu-jen, a defense studies expert and director of the Institute for National Policy Research in Taiwan.

The U.S. is obligated by law to help Taiwan defend itself, which has manifested in the form of arms sales, while the government officially adopts a stance of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily in the case of a Chinese invasion.