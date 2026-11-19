US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday adopted a joint Declaration on Peace following their first-ever trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, where they discussed nuclear arms control, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, and global energy security.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, lasted around 90 minutes. The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security, according to the declaration published by the Kremlin.

The declaration said the three countries would engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. It also reiterated that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

The leaders further agreed to work towards increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products and reaffirmed the importance of stable energy supplies. They also expressed support for reforming the United Nations to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges.

According to the declaration, the three countries also reaffirmed the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials, adding that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies should not abuse their powers.

The meeting marked an unprecedented diplomatic engagement between the leaders of the world's three major nuclear powers, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and the absence of a nuclear arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow following the expiry of the New START treaty in February.

Trump had called the gathering an opportunity to make history, saying the United States, Russia and China were uniquely positioned to discuss reducing nuclear weapons and lowering the risk of their use.

Xi called for regular high-level exchanges between the three countries and mechanisms for crisis communication to prevent miscalculations. He urged the leaders to abandon a Cold War mentality, strengthen economic and trade cooperation and resolve international disputes through political and diplomatic means.

He also called for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, warning that a nuclear war must never be fought.

Putin, meanwhile, said the three countries shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, recalling their status as victors in World War II and as founding members of the United Nations. He also stressed the importance of discussing food and energy security.

The Ukraine war figured in the discussions, with Putin saying he had discussed the conflict with Trump and Xi. The meeting took place without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European representatives, raising concerns in Kyiv and European capitals that decisions affecting Ukraine's future could be discussed without their participation.

Before the trilateral meeting, Trump held separate discussions with Xi and Putin. His meeting with Xi lasted around an hour, while his separate engagement with Putin lasted approximately 40 minutes.

During his meeting with Xi, Trump said both Washington and Beijing had an interest in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He also expressed interest in securing greater Chinese purchases of American agricultural products.

Trump's meeting with Putin focused largely on Ukraine. The Russian leader was later heard telling Xi that the discussions with Trump had gone better than expected, according to reports.

The summit took place against the backdrop of continuing disagreements between the three countries over nuclear weapons, trade, technology and regional security. Analysts had cautioned against expecting major breakthroughs from a single meeting, particularly given China's reluctance to join nuclear arms reduction negotiations while the US and Russia maintain considerably larger nuclear arsenals.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)