US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) launched an attack against the Somali community in Minnesota, accusing them of "completely taking over" the state.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that the community owns, lock, stock and barrel some form of welfare almost entirely.

"It’s incredible that Somalians have been able to completely take over the once great State of Minnesota. They own it, “lock, stock, and barrel” and, almost 95% are on some form of welfare. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Trump's latest scrutiny has centred on immigrants from the conflict-affected East African nation of Somalia and their descendants.

Earlier in May, speaking at The Villages in Florida, Trump targeted Somalia, saying, "Somalia, it's a beautiful place. It's got no government, it's got no military, it's got nothing. It's got one thing: really serious crime. It's got a lot of crime. They have no police. All they do is run around shooting each other. It's filthy, dirty, disgusting, dirty. It's a horrible place."

He also launched a sharp attack on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar Friday (local time), calling the representative of Minnesota's 5th Congressional District a "phoney".

Slamming the US Congresswoman, Trump said, "Ilhan Omar...comes here from Somalia, and she tells us how to run the United States of America. She says, she says, The Constitution gives me certain rights, gives me certain rights, and I demand that I be given these rights. Get the hell out. What a phoney."