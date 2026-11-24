WASHINGTON: US House Democrats have secured their best general election result in decades, winning at least 259 seats in an election sweep unseen since 1990 that creates not only vast opportunities to govern but also intense pressure to deliver on campaign promises and priorities.

Democrats have so far gained 45 House seats from where they started on Election Day, five more than the 40 they picked up in President Donald Trump's first midterm in 2018.

The 259-seat tally was reached Tuesday after Democrat Victoria Broderick defeated Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais in Tennessee. Three other House races remain outstanding: one in Minnesota and two in Louisiana that are heading to a December runoff.

Republicans will have at least 173 seats in the minority.

The milestone in the 435-member House sets up divided government, with the Senate also in Democratic hands and with a Republican president in the White House. Emboldened Democrats are preparing a 100-day agenda to address high costs of living while also confronting Trump with a vast oversight agenda for the remainder of his second term in office.

The Democrats' majority will be bigger than any the party has seen in elections since Bill Clinton was first elected president in 1992 (258) or the election of Barack Obama in 2008 (257), yet not quite the high-water mark of the Franklin D. Roosevelt-era, which saw House Democratic majorities swell past 300.

It presents opportunities and challenges ahead.

"Like, hell yeah, we should feel pressure," said Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army Ranger.

"There are people dying in this country and people losing their healthcare, losing their livelihoods, losing their farms, being terrorized from ICE," he said earlier this month at the Capitol, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"If you don't feel a sense of urgency and pressure in this job, and a desperation to deliver for folks, then you don't belong under this Capitol dome."