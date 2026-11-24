Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to her country from exile in India on December 16, coinciding with the country's Victory Day celebrations, her spokesperson said on Tuesday, setting the stage for a possible confrontation with the government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Hasina, who fled to India on August 5, 2024, following a student-led mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule, has asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her return from Delhi to Dhaka aboard the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said in a statement.

December 16 is observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh, marking the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War, which led to its independence.

The choice of the date is politically significant as Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was the central figure in Bangladesh's independence movement and the country's founding leader.

The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions over Hasina's proposed return. The former prime minister faces a death sentence imposed in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal over her government's deadly crackdown on the 2024 student-led uprising.

The tribunal found her guilty of crimes against humanity. Hasina has rejected the proceedings and maintained that the cases against her are politically motivated.

The United Nations estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed during the violence surrounding the uprising, which began over a controversial government job quota system and escalated into a nationwide movement demanding Hasina's resignation.