KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore agreed Tuesday to cooperate with the United States after it added the company at the centre of the Nvidia scandal to a trade backlist, following CEO Jensen Huang's stunning return to the helm of the US chip giant.

Huang resigned over extramarital affairs including with Alice Huang, linked to Singapore-based company Megaspeed International, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Huang's departure sent Wall Street tumbling and stoked fears for a US economy reliant on the AI investment boom, before global stocks surged upon his return.

Nvidia shares soared 31.5 percent and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq up more than six percent.

The company said Monday that it had reinstated Huang as chief executive after receiving information from the US government that he did not pose a national security risk.

Following Huang's return, the US added Megaspeed to a trade blacklist that bars it from purchasing advanced chips.

The company, along with four affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, was added to the US Commerce Department's Entity List for "acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States" on Monday, the department said in a filing on the Federal Register.

Singapore-based Apex Enterprise Solutions, a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, was also added to the list.

The move prompted Malaysia to urge data centre operators to cut links with seven companies, including Megaspeed and two local firms on the blacklist.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Tuesday the country was working with the US to stop companies "exploiting Singapore's position to tranship and reroute chips through Singapore to other parts of Southeast Asia or to other countries".