US President Donald Trump posted a strange doctored image of Jensen Huang holding a red bra in his hand with Nvidia flag in the background resembling the one clicked right after his assassination attempt at Butler, Pennsylvania on July 2024.

The picture was shared on his Truth Social page on Monday, November 23 after Jensen Huang was reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia. Jensen was suspended as the CEO of the AI-chip making giant briefly following his reported affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Trump took credit for reinstating Huang as the CEO of the company saying his intervention played a major role in the board's decision to bring back Huang.

In one of the posts preceding the image, he said "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," he added.