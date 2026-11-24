US President Donald Trump posted a strange doctored image of Jensen Huang holding a red bra in his hand with Nvidia flag in the background resembling the one clicked right after his assassination attempt at Butler, Pennsylvania on July 2024.
The picture was shared on his Truth Social page on Monday, November 23 after Jensen Huang was reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia. Jensen was suspended as the CEO of the AI-chip making giant briefly following his reported affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
Trump took credit for reinstating Huang as the CEO of the company saying his intervention played a major role in the board's decision to bring back Huang.
In one of the posts preceding the image, he said "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."
"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," he added.
As recently as Sunday, the US president backed Jensen Huang "a good man" who "made some bad decisions." He said, "I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?"
Trump also said, "I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell," referring to the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia.
Both Trump and Huang are facing backlash over the U.S lawmakers over the decision to re-appoint Huang as the CEO.
Rep. Robert Garcia of the Democratic Party and the incoming House Oversight Committee chairman said Trump's involvement “raises serious national security and corruption questions.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren incoming chairperson of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee in a statement said, “The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company’s board still owe Congress answers about the company’s compliance with U.S. export controls."
She also demanded that the Trump administration must explain what inputs was given and by whom to support his (Huang) reinstatement.
As Jensen Huang returns as the CEO, he is scheduled for closed-door transcribed interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on December 1.
He will also testify at a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee chaired by Sen. Tim Scott on December 3.
Nvidia stocks closed gaining $39.52 to $165.05 with a market cap near $3.98 trillion. The S&P 500 also rose by 4.7% and NASDAQ gained by 6.5 per cent- 7 per cent in its strongest single day rally since April 2025.