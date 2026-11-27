ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to host talks Friday with Saudi Arabia and Turkey under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on any member as an attack on all three, two security officials said.

The talks in Islamabad will focus on developments in the Middle East, including ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly.

They said delegations from Turkey and Saudi Arabia have started arriving in the capital.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally approved the three-nation agreement, completing Turkey's ratification process for the defense pact, according to Turkey's Official Gazette on Friday.

Earlier this month, legislators approved the agreement by 279 votes to 119 in Turkey's 699-seat parliament, despite objections from opposition parties who had argued that the agreement could embroil Turkey in regional wars and put Turkish soldiers in harm's way.

Turkish officials have said Ankara is considering sending military assistance to Saudi Arabia but insist that the Mecca agreement is defensive and that no Turkish troops would be deployed to fight in Yemen or to attack the Houthis.

Pakistan has said that the agreement is purely defensive in nature and it is not against anyone, including Iran, and that the trilateral alliance reflects a shared desire to strengthen strategic security cooperation.

Senior diplomats as well as defense and military officials from the three countries are expected to discuss ways to deter threats, expand military cooperation, share intelligence and strengthen defense industry ties, the officials said. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will attend the meeting.