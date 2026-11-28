Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to offer Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot the position of prime minister in a rotational government, with Netanyahu willing to serve as the second prime minister, amid ongoing efforts to form a new government, The Times of Israel reported on Friday (local time).

Citing Channel 13, the report said Netanyahu was preparing to announce his willingness to enter a power-sharing arrangement with Eisenkot, although officials within the Prime Minister's Office remain divided over the proposal.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the offer is expected to be conveyed through unofficial channels, allowing Likud to maintain plausible deniability, as divisions persist within the party over the terms of a potential arrangement.

However, Eisenkot remains sceptical of Netanyahu's proposals and is continuing preparations to swear in a government next week, Channel 13 reported.

Eisenkot has reportedly assured his coalition partners, Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, that he would not form a unity government with Likud without their approval. Both leaders have signed coalition agreements with Yashar and ruled out joining a government led by Netanyahu.