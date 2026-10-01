Renee Good's family sues US government, immigration officials over her killing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS: Renee Good's family sued the US government and the architects of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown Thursday, saying "the time is absolutely now for accountability" for her killing in January by a federal agent in Minneapolis.

Good's partner, Becca Good, and her brother Brent Ganger on behalf of her larger family, accused the government and Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot into her SUV and killed her, of unjustified and excessive use of force.

The Jan. 7 shooting, captured on bystander video, was "the predictable and intended product" of the Trump administration's crackdown on Somali and other immigrants in Minnesota dubbed Operation Metro Surge, according to one of the two lawsuits.

"She was the love of my life," Becca Good said at a news conference announcing the lawsuits. "I'm here today because last January, the whole world had to watch as our entire universe was destroyed — as the sunshine who was my amazing Renee was robbed from us, from her children, and from her community."

The lack of accountability stuns Good's family

The killings of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, and another US citizen, Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis just weeks later sparked outrage across the country and calls to rein in immigration enforcement.

At least 10 people have died in encounters with immigration officers during Trump's second term.

The crackdown, a pillar of Trump's second term, has prompted a slew of lawsuits filed by everyone from Chicago-area pastors to more than a dozen states and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, but few have been convicted of any crimes.

"What happened to Rene was completely senseless," Ganger said. "And the fact that there's been no accountability, no investigation, no expression of condolence, no change in policy is completely mind blowing."

The lawsuits — one against the government, the other against Ross and officials including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House border czar Tom Homan — seek unspecified damages for wrongful death, conspiracy and other violations.

"Our government has become a grave and mortal threat to its own citizens," the family's lawyer, Antonio Romanucci, told reporters.

The Justice Department has not responded to an email seeking comment.