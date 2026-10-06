Trump 'personally' believes Iran responsible for attack by Omani co-pilot on FlyDubai flight

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he "personally" believes Iran was behind the attack carried out by an Omani co-pilot aboard a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

"I do. I personally do," Trump said when asked whether he believed Iran was responsible for the attack on the flydubai flight. He was responding to media queries on the White House premises.

The remarks came following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit.

The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite suffering severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the attacker.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury.

Reports published on Sunday by The Times of Israel said al-Hammami had planned to direct the aircraft into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The reports, citing Hebrew media sources, said the Omani co-pilot was detained and undergoing interrogation in the United Arab Emirates.