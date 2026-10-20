Russian aerial blitz kills seven in Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets US and European officials in Norway

Zelenskyy speaks to Rubio after US support slows

With further U.S. support for Ukraine in doubt as relations between Zelenskyy and Trump sour again, the Ukrainian leader said that he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a trip to Asia.

That conversation came after Zelenskyy told a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Monday that he believes "some political decision has been made to slow down ... support for us."

Ukraine has nearly run out of American-made Patriot air defense interceptors that it needs to stop Russia's ballistic missiles, according to Zelenskyy, who has pleaded for Washington to send more. But he said that the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles that other countries have purchased for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said that he sought Rubio's help to ensure that the United States continues to share vital intelligence with Ukraine after Kyiv had received none or belated warnings about Russian missile attacks in recent days.

Also, Zelenskyy said that speed restrictions were still in place on Kyiv's use of the military-grade version of U.S. company SpaceX's satellite internet service, hampering battlefield operations.

Trump has also waived sanctions on Russia, a move which Zelenskyy slammed as helping Putin push on with Moscow's full-scale invasion, which will hit the five-year mark in February.

Zelenskyy said that he had "a substantive conversation" with Rubio.

"I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Europe is helping Ukraine avoid surrender, official says

With the Russian army held up on the front line, Putin is trying to bomb Ukraine into submission while robbing it of vital U.S. support, Western leaders and analysts say.