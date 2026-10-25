Iranians fear possible return to all-out war as US and Israeli elections approach

CAIRO: Many Iranians are bracing for a return to all-out war as Israeli and US leaders sharpen their threats ahead of elections in both countries in the coming days, and as Iran's leaders remain defiant despite mounting pressure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a close vote Tuesday, says Iran's leadership must be eliminated. US President Donald Trump vows to “finish the job” in Iran eight months after the war began, as a third aircraft carrier and thousands of troops make their way to the region. Some fear attacks just after the US midterms on Nov. 3.

The Associated Press spoke with Tehran residents who described growing anxiety. Some were preparing to leave the capital. Iran's president has accused the US of disrupting negotiations that have shown little sign of progress for months.

Fereshteh Hajipour, 35, the mother of a toddler, said she was stockpiling over-the-counter medicines and food for fear of a “possible war and bigger bombs.”

Iran threatens new targets as it feels growing economic pain

Iran's leadership believes that Trump likely will order new strikes regardless of the results in the midterm elections, and “they are planning for the scenarios so they can take remedial measures,” said a former government official and foreign policy professor at the University of Tehran, Sasan Karimi.

“They've accepted that he will attack us again, before or after the elections,” Karimi said.

Iran has again threatened US military bases and allies in the Middle East, and has warned that it could attack new targets, including undersea data cables that snake through the Strait of Hormuz. This month has seen the highest number of reported attacks on commercial ships transiting the strait since the war's opening weeks in March.