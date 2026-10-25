Riyadh airport resumes flights after two-week closure following Houthi attacks

RIYADH: Riyadh's international airport said flights would resume on Sunday after a two-week closure following strikes from Yemen's Houthis on the Saudi capital, though the Iran-backed group warned of more to come.

The Flight Radar monitoring site showed a plane taking off from Riyadh airport early Sunday, heading to the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia, along with Yemen's internationally recognised government that it backs, has faced a wave of Houthi attacks in recent weeks after a years-long truce broke down in the summer.

The fighting has shifted the focus of the wider US-Iran war and deepened a humanitarian disaster crippling Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries.

"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," King Khalid International Airport posted on X on Saturday.

Passengers with confirmed bookings have been advised to contact their airlines to verify flight status before heading to the airport.