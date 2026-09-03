Buying or not buying oil won't resolve Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar bats for diplomacy in Kyiv

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year, cannot be ended by pressuring countries over their purchases of Russian oil, metals, minerals or fertiliser, saying diplomacy and negotiations are the only path to peace.

His comments came during a visit to Kyiv, where he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and later met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Responding to a question on whether India would reduce Russian oil imports if the United States imposed sanctions on countries buying it, Jaishankar pointed to India’s energy needs. “It’s also important that all of you get the challenges of providing for energy for 1.4 billion people at a time when the world energy situation is very, very difficult,” he said.

While acknowledging Ukraine’s position, Jaishankar underlined New Delhi’s strategic autonomy. “The Ukraine side has its perspective, which we respect. And we have ours, which I would expect others to also respect,” he said and added that: “This conflict will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertilizer.”

“The conflict will be solved by dialogue, by diplomacy, by negotiation,” Jaishankar added, reiterating India’s longstanding position that a settlement cannot emerge from the battlefield. He said India was ready to assist peace efforts “in any manner” if it could be helpful.