Buying or not buying oil won't resolve Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar bats for diplomacy in Kyiv

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year, cannot be ended by pressuring countries over their purchases of Russian oil, metals, minerals or fertiliser, saying diplomacy and negotiations are the only path to peace.
His comments came during a visit to Kyiv, where he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and later met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Responding to a question on whether India would reduce Russian oil imports if the United States imposed sanctions on countries buying it, Jaishankar pointed to India’s energy needs. “It’s also important that all of you get the challenges of providing for energy for 1.4 billion people at a time when the world energy situation is very, very difficult,” he said.
While acknowledging Ukraine’s position, Jaishankar underlined New Delhi’s strategic autonomy. “The Ukraine side has its perspective, which we respect. And we have ours, which I would expect others to also respect,” he said and added that: “This conflict will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertilizer.”
“The conflict will be solved by dialogue, by diplomacy, by negotiation,” Jaishankar added, reiterating India’s longstanding position that a settlement cannot emerge from the battlefield. He said India was ready to assist peace efforts “in any manner” if it could be helpful.
The visit carries diplomatic significance as India seeks to sustain engagement with Kyiv while maintaining extensive ties with Moscow.
Jaishankar’s Ukraine and Poland trip, running from September 3 to 5, is aimed at advancing bilateral relations and discussing regional developments amid a shifting European security environment.
Ukraine welcomed India’s stated commitment to ending the war. In a social-media post after meeting Jaishankar, Zelenskyy said: “We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war — Russia’s war against Ukraine.” He added: “This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position.”
Zelenskyy also raised the security backdrop to Jaishankar’s visit, alleging that Russia had launched jet-powered Shahed drones, developed with Iranian assistance, during the Indian minister’s stay in Kyiv.
He said the delegation was safe because Ukrainian fighter aircraft intercepted most of the drones.
At the joint press interaction, Sybiha highlighted Ukraine’s concerns over attacks on Black Sea shipping and port infrastructure, arguing that disruption of Ukrainian food exports risks worsening food insecurity beyond Europe.
Jaishankar said attacks on commercial shipping had affected Indian seafarers and imposed wider costs on Global South countries through pressures on fuel, fertiliser and food supplies.
The two sides also discussed expanding trade and investment, including in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies and education.
Ukraine described India as an important partner, while Jaishankar said New Delhi had delivered 19 consignments of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including generators, medicines and medical equipment.