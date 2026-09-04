Nepal government denies seeking climate compensation from India

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal dismissed reports that Kathmandu has sought climate compensation from India following catastrophic flash floods.

"Neither I nor anyone in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Government of Nepal has claimed or asked for compensation from India or any other country, including China or the United States," Khanal stated.

"Our call has been for the global community to look at this disaster from the perspective of climate change and the impact it's having in Nepal," said Khanal.

Highlighting the shared ecological geography across the Himalayan region, the Foreign Minister urged collective preparedness over diplomatic friction.

"I've also mentioned that all three countries — China, India, and Nepal face and share similar environmental ecosystems. We are all impacted by climate change in the Himalayas as well. Our call is for all these three countries to come together to be better prepared, but also for the global community to support and, particularly, to look at this disaster not just as a one-time event or to look at this as one-time support, but to think about the impact rising temperatures and climate change are having on communities across the world. It is our call for the global community to come together and support smaller nations like Nepal," he said.