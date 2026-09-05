Two Nepal rescues revive hopes 10 days after flood that left over 5,500 missing

KATHMANDU: Rescuers in Nepal pulled alive a Chinese national from a tunnel and a local woman from her partially submerged home on Saturday, as emergency teams searched with fresh urgency for thousands missing since catastrophic flooding 10 days ago.

A team comprising personnel from the Nepal Army and foreign experts rescued the Chinese man from 225 metres (738 feet) inside the tunnel of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project in Rasuwa district, a military statement said.

A picture on the army's Facebook page showed the man, identified only as Luhaitao, supported by two camouflage-clad rescuers.

He appeared alert, but his hands were covered in thick, wet mud.

"His health is currently being assessed and further search and rescue operations are continuing," the army said.

The man was among hundreds of hydropower workers who went missing after a tsunami-like wall of water and mud swept through the China-Nepal border following a vast glacial and rock collapse on August 26.

Authorities later in the day said members of Nepal's Armed Police Force had pulled Chandrika Shrestha, 64, alive from her buried home in Nuwakot district. "A police team found her as they were clearing the area. She has been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment," police deputy superintendent Iqbal Hawari told AFP.

A video released by the police force showed only part of her house visible, with the lower floors submerged by thick sludge.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said Shrestha's rescue "has given hope to the entire nation".