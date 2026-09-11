Putin tells BRICS Business Forum Russia hit by over 30,000 sanctions, twice all others combined

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Russia had been hit by more than 30,000 sanctions, twice as many as those imposed on all other countries combined, as he accused states of turning economic competition into coercive geopolitical pressure.

“More than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on Russia which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined,” Putin said at the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi.

Putin said the pressure on Russia was part of a broader pattern in which competition was increasingly taking “some ugly forms”, including at the state level.

“Sometimes competition takes some ugly forms. This ugly form is something we see even at the State level, at the Government level,” he said.

He cited the destruction of pipelines, attempts to block international transport corridors and seize maritime vessels, as well as what he called “illegal restrictions” and threats of secondary sanctions against countries that refused to follow the interests of other powers.

“There is also the threat of so-called secondary sanctions against those who do not want to follow someone else's interest and rather look after their own,” Putin said.