Modi raises safety of Indians in Black Sea with Putin as both leaders talk trade, defence, Ukraine War

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed an expanding India-Russia agenda spanning maritime security, critical minerals, industrial partnerships and civil nuclear cooperation on Friday.

Modi reiterated that “dialogue and diplomacy” remained the way forward to resolve conflicts and said India was ready to assist in peace efforts.

The remarks came during the two leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, their second meeting in just two weeks.

Modi and Putin previously met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek last week, where the prime minister called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war".

Modi also gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the ancient Tamil classic Thirukkural during their meeting.

The 2026 edition includes the original Tamil verses, their transliteration and a Russian translation by Naira Mkrtchyan.