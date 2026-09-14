Nepal seeks Chinese help to rebuild flood-damaged Rasuwagadhi road

KATHMANDU: Nepal has sought China's assistance to rebuild the Syaphrubesi-Rasuwagadhi road, a key trade route with its northern neighbour, that was severely damaged in last month's devastating flash floods.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing nearly 1,400 people and leaving more than 5,000 missing.

The roughly 16-km road linking Syaphrubesi with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing was being upgraded under an NRs 6.5-billion Chinese-funded project when the floods swept away large sections, severely damaging the border crossing and cutting a major trade link between the two countries, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

According to the preliminary estimates made by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the total recovery of the damaged road between Rasuwagadhi and Galchhi will cost around NRs 55 billion (around USD 364 million).

"China has given us a verbal commitment to provide assistance, although a written agreement has not yet been signed," Infrastructure Development Minister Sunil Lamsal told the newspaper on Saturday.