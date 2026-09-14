'Window of opportunity': Russia intensifies attacks seeking to intimidate Ukraine, Europe

PARIS: Russia has in recent weeks intensified attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine, seeking to drain Ukrainian morale and intimidate Kyiv's European allies at a time when Moscow believes it has the advantage in weapons production, analysts say.

Capitalising on the depleted stocks of Ukrainian air defence missiles, Russia's own industrial might and the development of jet-powered drones, Moscow has bombarded Ukraine with increasing intensity since the summer, targeting sites of no obvious military significance.

In the latest escalation and in a potential stark message to Europe, Russian strikes at the weekend close to the Polish border hit a Warsaw-bound train near a frontier checkpoint, just after another train passed carrying several European Union officials and British ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

With Ukrainian airspace closed, trains to Poland have been a main route out of the country, widely used by Ukrainians but also the numerous Western dignitaries who travel to Kyiv to show their support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vyacheslav Chaus, the governor of Ukraine's Chernigiv region, said such strikes on civilian infrastructure, including petrol stations, water infrastructure and energy facilities, are a daily occurrence.

The strikes come as Ukraine's harsh winter looms, with temperatures often many degrees below freezing and residents waiting anxiously to see if the infrastructure can survive into 2027.

"We are working every day to improve our resilience, but the problem is that for the past two months, we have been facing an increasing number of jet-powered drones that are much harder to shoot down," Chaus said.