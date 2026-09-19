For Palestinian aid groups, rapper Macklemore's $1M pledge brings relief, attention to ongoing suffering

NEW YORK: For the Palestinian relief nonprofits behind a $1 million pledge from rapper Macklemore, the Grammy winner's latest contributions offer more than just money.

Macklemore committed to donate his net earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after he was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

The goal, he wrote in a Wednesday post on social media, was to "bring the conversation back to where it belongs" — the Palestinian people — after a 48-hour period that saw four supporting acts quit in solidarity and confusion over who held responsibility for the decision.

The six donation recipients included Medical Aid for Palestinians, Palestine Children's Relief Fund and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. In addition to the funding windfall, their leaders welcomed the renewed public awareness of the perilous living conditions faced by the Palestinian people they treat regularly.

"Even if you don't see bombs falling every night, the rubble is still there," said Alicia Phillips Mandaville, the acting CEO of Anera, another beneficiary. "And the traumatized children are still traumatized."

Attention on continued pleas for help

Tareq Hailat, the director of strategic engagement at Palestine Children's Relief Fund, said his phone rings "all the time" with calls from people in Gaza "bleeding and asking for help."

"There's this notion that there's a ceasefire. But it's not true. There are children dying every single day. There's our team that is constantly in danger on the ground every single day. There's people we have to feed," he said. "So to have this attention on it is incredible."

Israeli operations have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since a fragile ceasefire took effect last October. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians struggle to get healthcare in the West Bank.

Palestinians say water shortages persist. The world's leading authority on food insecurity warned in July that most Gaza families still weren't getting nearly enough to eat even as Israel allowed more aid.