Trump cuts short Camp David stay, returns to White House as Iran sets seven conditions for talks

The fragile conditions in West Asia are on the boil again with increased activity being reported from the region.

The first indication of a likely escalation in the threat matrix came when US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday evening after an overnight stay at Camp David. Trump cut short his weekend stay to head back to work.

There was no explanation from the administration why Trump was no longer returning on Sunday from Camp David, a secluded presidential complex in rural Maryland, as had been previously announced.

However, it is not uncommon for White House travel to change on weekends, including for weather reasons. Forecasts showed rain and thunderstorms in the hilly Camp David area on Sunday.

The change in plan came in response to Iran setting seven conditions to Washington to start negotiations to end the ongoing war and warning that it was prepared for a “decisive war” if its demands were rejected.

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Al Jazeera, “We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington to end the war. We are awaiting President Trump’s response. Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade. It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war."

That was followed by a high security alert across US diplomatic missions in West Asia. The US urged Americans to exercise caution in Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait and Jordan.