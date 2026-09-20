Trump cuts short Camp David stay, returns to White House as Iran sets seven conditions for talks

The fragile conditions in West Asia are on the boil again with increased activity being reported from the region.
The first indication of a likely escalation in the threat matrix came when US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday evening after an overnight stay at Camp David. Trump cut short his weekend stay to head back to work.
There was no explanation from the administration why Trump was no longer returning on Sunday from Camp David, a secluded presidential complex in rural Maryland, as had been previously announced.
However, it is not uncommon for White House travel to change on weekends, including for weather reasons. Forecasts showed rain and thunderstorms in the hilly Camp David area on Sunday.
The change in plan came in response to Iran setting seven conditions to Washington to start negotiations to end the ongoing war and warning that it was prepared for a “decisive war” if its demands were rejected.
Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Al Jazeera, “We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington to end the war. We are awaiting President Trump’s response. Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade. It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war."
That was followed by a high security alert across US diplomatic missions in West Asia. The US urged Americans to exercise caution in Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait and Jordan.
"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans travelling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions," the alert said.
The alerts cited "the potential for unforeseen escalation" and noted that "Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports."
"This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly," the State Department warning said. "Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region."
Meanwhile, Russia Today reported that a US bomber has departed a air base in the UK bound for West Asia. Iran's Press TV said that air defence activity has been reported near the Kharab al-Jir base in Al-Hasakah, northeast Syria.
Tensions in West Asia flared after Saudi Arabia said that Iran-backed Houthi rebels attempted an attack on Riyadh with ballistic missiles, but its forces intercepted them before they could strike. The Houthis say they targeted "sensitive sites" but did not specify their targets.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday that the Iran-backed group fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh at dawn, after a fire broke out near the Saudi capital's international airport.
Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman warned, “If it weren't for our fear for the innocent people of Yemen, we would have conquered it in one week and eliminated the Houthis.”
All this comes at a time when the conflict in West Asia is expected to be a focus as world leaders gather for the U.N. General Assembly in New York. The US President had earlier indicated that Iran was seeking a deal with the U.S. even as he weighed the option of further military action against Tehran.
The world's eyes are firmly trained on West Asia with hope that the conflict could see a peaceful solution.
(With inputs from AFP, ANI)