Netanyahu says Mamdani endangers Jewish New Yorkers by spreading lies about Israel's actions in Gaza

NEW YORK: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of endangering Jewish New Yorkers with his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza, saying during a speech at the United Nations on Thursday that the mayor has spread lies about Israel.

Calling Mamdani "the antisemitic mayor of New York," Netanyahu spent part of his time speaking to the United Nations General Assembly to assail the man who threatened to have him arrested if he came to the city.

"Mr. Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York. They talk to me, they tell me 'this isn't the city we remember, it changed so quickly,'" Netanyahu said.

It's the latest in a back-and-forth between the Netanyahu and New York City's first Muslim mayor, who has long been a vocal critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza and has called Netanyahu a "war criminal" who is "the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people." Mamdani has said that his criticism of Israel and advocacy for Palestinian rights don't amount to antisemitism.

The mayor met with US President Donald Trump this week in New York. Netanyahu, during his speech Thursday, praised the president for his support of Israel, saying "we've had no greater partner than President Trump."