Technology buzz: Tesla recalls two million vehicles in US to fix autopilot ‘defect’

Tesla recalls two million vehicles in US to fix autopilot ‘defect’

Tesla is recalling two million vehicles sold in the US to fix a partial defect in its autopilot system. The company will make an update to fix the software and make sure drivers pay attention when using autopilot--partially automated driving system. It was intended to be used in highways and not for city traffic. Tesla’s autopilot feature reportedly caused numerous crashes including fatal accidents when it was used in unintended places. News reports and safety experts say there were no guardrail mechanisms to prevent misuse of autopilot. If the driver attempts to engage Autosteer when conditions are not met for engagement, the feature will alert the driver it is unavailable through visual and audible alerts, and Autosteer will not engage, the recall report stated. The move follows a two-year investigation into it. All Tesla cars after 2015 came with an auto pilot feature and this means the company is recalling almost all vehicles sold

OpenAI, Business Insider tie up to bring breaking news in ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a partnership with Axel Springer to bring authoritative news content to ChatGPT users. ChatGPT users will receive summaries of news content from Axel Springer’s Politico, Business Insider and others. However this includes only freely available articles, not stories behind paywall. ChatGPT’s answers to queries will include attribution and links to the full articles for transparency, it said. The tie up also involves the use of Axel Springer’s content for training OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs). This is a major shift in OpenAI’s approach towards use of licensed, authoritative data for training large language models which usually scrapes poor quality work from the internet. OpenAI is facing lawsuits regarding the use of copyrighted materials to train its LLMs and to develop it for-profit products without permission from creators. The LLMs summarising news articles prevents the site traffic for media companies

Range Rover teases its first EV, opened a waitlist for pre-orders

Tata-owned Range Rover has teased its much anticipated first all-electric vehicle. It has opened a waiting list for pre-orders as physical prototype testing is under way. The company has released a video glimpse in which an electric vehicle is seen wading through waters, responding to concerns of luxury, comfort and all-terrain off-road performance. Range Rover said its EV will deliver performance similar to its flagship Range Rover V8 and has all-terrain capability. The car is built on Modular Longitudinal Architecture in Solihull, United Kingdom. Its 800V architecture will help faster charging on public networks, software-over-the-air updates and intelligent technology to maximise range. “We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created,” the company said in a release. It will have a unique active road noise cancellation configuration, sound design and level of cabin comfort, it said

Meta rolls out new tools for Insta to give more control to users

Meta is rolling out a bunch of new tools on Instagram aiming to provide more control to users. This includes control over how much spam content and bots they will see on their feeds. Suspected spam accounts will get filtered into a separate inbox for users to review. All accounts in the inbox will be automatically deleted after 30 days. Posts by profiles that get tagged as spam won’t appear on the creators accounts unless they get approved. Users can view, bulk delete or approve any tag requests flagged by the system. If an account isn’t actually spam, users can approve a request and they’ll be added to the following list. Instagram has also introduced generative AI-based background editing tools to US users. The tool will let users change the background to their images through prompts for stories. When users tap on the background editor icon on an image they will get ready prompts. Users can write their own prompts

