Diet rich in omega 3 is good for heart health, brain functions

KOCHI: Contributing to heart health, functioning of the brain and nervous system, eye health, and mental health, omega-3 fatty acids, which are not generated by the body, play an important role in the human body. However, its importance is often ignored. Omega-3 fatty acids can also help in preventing fatigue and weakness, skin diseases, joint pain and inflammation, thus making it important to include it in one’s diet.

Its deficiency in the long term can cause various health issues. “Long-term omega-3 deficiencies can lead to severe health issues, such as heart problems and high cholesterol, cognitive decline, and memory loss,” said Dr Manju George, chief dietician at VPS Lakeshore, Kochi, adding that omega-3 fatty acids are good for reducing bad cholesterol, and they support in preventing inflammation from lasting too long and causing harm to the body.

“The deficiency of omega-3 can lead to increased triglycerides, contributing to cardiovascular disease risk. Omega-3 deficiency can also cause increased blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias and irregular heart rhythms. The deficiency can also affect the brain causing depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment,” said Dr Susan Itty, senior clinical nutritionist at Aster Medcity, Kochi, adding that omega-3 deficiency has been observed in individuals with ADHD and autism.

“Usually we suggest omega-3 rich food sources for patients with high LDL and HDL cholesterols which will help improve their health. Patients with excess body weight are also suggested nuts and seeds as a snack for their satiety and to reduce the body inflammation,” said Dr Susan.

Consuming fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel at least two to three times a week, and nuts and seeds, including walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds can prevent the deficiency.