Travel diary: Gujarat to begin India’s first submarine service

The government of Gujarat plans to introduce India’s first submarine-based underwater tourism facility.

By Express News Service

The government of Gujarat plans to introduce India’s first submarine-based underwater tourism facility. This submarine service will be designed to help tourists explore the underwater world of Dwarka, an ancient city believed to be submerged beneath the Arabian Sea. Thanks to this initiative, travellers can now board a submarine to experience underwater marine life 100 meters below the ocean’s surface. Each watercraft, accommodating 24 passengers, will have two expert pilots and a qualified crew to guide the tourists.

Kerala to introduce heli-tourism, this year

In a bid to boost the tourism industry, Kerala is all set to introduce a heli-tourism to make tourist destinations across the state even more accessible. According to sources, Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas flagged off the first helicopter from the Kochi international airport, last Saturday. Keeping Kochi as the main hub for this service, the initial phase of the project will cover 10 major destinations including Munnar, Kumarakom, Bekal, Alappuzha, Jatayu Earth Centre and Thiruvananthapuram. Different packages such as heli-rides, destination-to-destination rides and heli-tourism will be offered.

