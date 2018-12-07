Acting is harder than doing stunts: Game of Thrones's Night King Vladimir Furdik

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Before the Night King was conspiring to take down Westeros, he was choreographing stunts on the sets of the popular television series "Game of Thrones".

And acting was far more difficult than doing stunts, confesses Vladimir Furdik, who essays the role of the menacing leader of the army of the dead.

"Yes, my experience as a stuntman helped me with my acting work. But being an actor is harder than being a stuntman," Furdik told PTI.

Ask him to choose between the two and he is as diplomatic as he can perhaps get.

"I like every job that I'm doing. Both stuntmen and actors are close and need to help each other out," saidFurdik, who is here to participate in the eighth edition of the Delhi Comic Con that opened Friday.

Furdik has worked as a stunt double for leading Hollywood actors like Nicolas Cage and Channing Tatum and first appeared in GOT as the Night King in its fourth season.

"I was offered to play the role (in GOT) as I had created several stunts for the production in the past," the actor said.

Furdik's antagonist is distinctive in its appearance -- he has chilly blue eyes, pale white skin and dons an ice armour with a crown of horns.

He is the master and the first of the White Walkers, an ancient race of humanoid ice creatures who threaten the living.

But the 48-year old actor is anything but menacing.

"I never forget that it is the help of others and especially teachers that helped me to be successful," Furdik said as he talked about his humble beginnings.

Furdik's tryst with the film world began as a 15-year-old helper with horses on sets.

"Horse riding was my hobby at the time. So I trained horses, cleaned horse stables, groomed them and cared for them during shoots," he said.

In a career of over two decades, the actor choreographed stunts in big banner films such as "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian", "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows", "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" and "Thor: The Dark World before landing the role of the Night King.

Furdik will be meeting and interacting with fans during the course of the three days of Comic Con here.

The three-day event at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla here will celebrate all things geek and pop-culture.

This is not the actor's first visit to India. About two decades ago, he spent nearly two months in the country during the filming of "Alisea and the Dream Prince".

"I had the opportunity to see the beautiful countryside and to taste traditional Indian food. I am looking forward to a similar experience. I've never met such friendly people as I have in India," he said.