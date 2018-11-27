Home Entertainment Hindi

Happy that SRK is doing 'Saare Jahaan Se Achha': Aamir Khan

'Saare Jahaan Se Achha' is being written by Anjum Rajabali, but Aamir Khan backed out of the film and now SRK will feature in it.

Published: 27th November 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Khan, who shares a close bond with writer Anjum Rajabali and actor Shah Rukh Khan, has said he is really happy that Shah Rukh Khan is doing space film 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' being written by Anjum Rajabali.

Aamir Khan was interacting with media at the grand finale of 2nd edition of Cinestaan India's Storyteller Script Contest 2018 along with writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali on Monday in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan and writer Anjum Rajabali had earlier collaborated in 'Ghulam' and Aamir Khan was supposed to be a part of 'Saare Jahaan Se Achha' which is based on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

It is being written by Anjum Rajabali, but Aamir Khan backed out of the film and now Shah Rukh Khan will feature in it.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam convinced Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

Talking about it, Aamir said, "I think it's a great and wonderful script. I am a huge fan of Rakesh (Sharma) and it's a wonderful story.

"I feel sad that I am not able to do it, which is why I actually called up Shah Rukh and said that it's a wonderful story and you should hear it'. I am really happy that he liked it and he is doing it so, all my best wishes for their project."

"'Saare Jahaan Se Achha' will go on floor in February and I have been very excited about the film because like Aamir said, I have also been a big fan of Rakesh and now he is a good friend also," said Rajabali.

"Frankly, I was very keen that Aamir should do the film. He liked the script, we discussed it a lot and we had a lot of hopes about it. Unfortunately, Aamir is consumed with a larger sort of project called Mahabharat."

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced 'Mission Mangal' along with Fox Star Studios. It's a story of India's Mars Mission.

Is Rajabali worried that his 'Saare Jahaan Se Achha' and Akshay Kumar's aMission Mangal' will be compared because both film are of space film genre? "No.. not at all. Our film is about story of a person and that film will be different from whoever character they will conceive. So, that doesn't matter."

aSaare Jahaan Se Accha', will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and written by Anjum Rajabali. Ronnie Screwvala will produce the film, along with Siddharth Roy Kapur, under the RSVP films and Roy Kapur Films banners respectively.

There were reports that Bhumi Pednekar has been signed opposite Shah Rukh in the film, but Screwvala recently told media that an official announcement on casting will be made soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SRK Saare Jahaan Se Achha Aamir Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp