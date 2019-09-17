Home Entertainment Hindi

Audience connecting with your film is special: Priyanka Chopra

'The Sky is Pink' had its world premiere at the festival on September 13 where it got a standing ovation.

Published: 17th September 2019

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

TORONTO: Actress-co-producer Priyanka Chopra's "The Sky is Pink" recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She says when you see the audience connect with your film, it's very special.

The Shonali Bose directorial had its world premiere at the festival on September 13 where it got a standing ovation.

"That moment when you see the audience connect with your film is very special and at the World Premiere of 'The Sky is Pink' at TIFF, we were blessed to have so many such moments. It's a wonderful start and I can't wait to bring this amazing story to audiences across India and the world," said Priyanka.

The screening was attended by Bose along with actors Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"Watching the film for the first time with an audience is always an unnerving experience. And when it's a world stage with a lot of expectations and 2,000 people - it's even more terrifying. So when they laughed out loud multiple times and then wept audibly, it was utterly moving and overwhelming. I can't wait to share this baby of mine with the rest of the world, especially India," said Bose.

"The Sky Is Pink" is a story of a family that never gives up despite all the odds and a love story of a couple that traverses decades and continents, told through the lens of their teenage daughter, Aisha. While Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha Chaudhary and Rohit plays her brother, Priyanka and Farhan play their parents in the movie.

"It is an honour to have our film screened at TIFF and the response from the audience after the screening was overwhelming. 'The Sky is Pink' is an incredible love story that will stay with you forever," said Farhan.

Screwvala added: "India has to be a global soft power like no other and for that our stories that must be told need to travel. Global film festivals like Toronto are a great platform and it was a great to see this is the only Asian film at the Gala Presentation of the Festival in 2019."

Kapur was touched with the love they received at the film's world premiere. "This is just the beginning of what I'm sure will be a special journey for the film," he added.

The film is slated to release on October 11.

