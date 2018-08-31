Home Entertainment Review

'Ghoul' review: This Radhika Apte-starrer is all atmosphere, no substance

The series borrows a scary idea from an Arab fable of a satanic force acquiring human form to take revenge.

Published: 31st August 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte in 'Ghoul'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab

By IANS

Film: Ghoul 

Director: Patrick Graham

Cast: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, SM Zaheer

Rating: 2.5/5

If I didn't know any better, I'd have thought this was a low-budget horror movie from the 1980s from Ramsays' house of horrors, with far better performances of course and production values that constantly mock at the lowbrow content.

So the content first. "Ghoul" pretends to be a ponderous take on Islamic profiling. We are taken into a distant future in suburban India where the omnipresent Radhika Apte, pretending to be a Muslim government agent (the veil is a dead giveaway) is assigned the job of tracking down potential terrorists. Radhika, playing Nida Rahim, apprehends her own father (SM Zaheer) for seditious activities.

Coincidentally, many intellectuals in the country were recently accused of similar crimes. The irony of art pre-meditating the headlines is lost as the plot gets progressively perverse, dark, murky, brutal, gory and finally like any horror film with the terror tropes supplanting any real chill that the plot had the potential to give out.

"Ghoul" could have been a bonafide shiver giver. It borrows a scary idea from an Arab fable of a satanic force acquiring human form to take revenge. But then the director Patrick Graham and his writers are able to do precious little with the infinitely eerie idea except to use it for a nauseous display of visual gruesomeness, ad nauseam, that goes from barbaric to intolerable.

Blood-splattered walls and floors are this shock-simulating horror tale's specialty.

READ HERE: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul walk black carpet at 'Ghoul' premiere

Passages of the well shot exercise (Jay Oza's camera prowls with more cool than the ghoul) in visual puerility are rendered like Hollywood's C-grade prison dramas with big-built jailors and buxom assistants making out in the prison office.

I almost held my breath for this film's equivalent of the female jail warden (Ratnabali Bhattacharjee) to get seriously sleazy on us. We are spared that ordeal. But there is plenty still to suffer, like the ghoul-terrorist (Mahesh Balraj) chanting the diabolic equivalent of Badshah's rap riffs.

Shot in what must be the dingiest prison location in the history of celluloid prison dramas, the inmates -- all meant to be hardened terrorists responsible for many bombings and murders -- are presided over by a jailor (Manav Kaul) who has a drinking problem and a complaining wife back home who we understand from a fake telephone conversation, wouldn't let him see his daughter.

Domestic meanness is the least of the problematic pockets in a plot that creaks, groans and finally collapses under the weight of its acquired ghoulishness. It is the exploitative tone of narration, aggrandised by a lighting and colour co-ordination that favours the reeking aura of rust, that finally does the potentially explosive drama in.

Clearly, Orange is not the new Black in this prison drama. Green is.

On the plus side, the profanities are far more reined-in here than in Netflix's "Sacred Games". Weirdly, the English subtitles are far more lascivious than the spoken Hindi dialogues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghoul review Radhika Apte Netflix Series Patrick Graham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing