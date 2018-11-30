Home Entertainment Review

'Creed II' film review: This Sylvester Stallone-starrer suffers from sequel syndrome

The writing credited to four writers, two for screenplay and two for the story, gum up a plot that are a bunch of scenes from the various Rocky plots.

Published: 30th November 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone in 'Creed II''. (File | AP)

By IANS

Film: Creed II 

Director: Stephen Caple Jr.

Cast: Michel B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Phylicia Rashad, Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu 

Rating: 2/5

Like most sequels, "Creed II" is a huge disappointment. It is far from intense, epic and emotional.

While its predecessor, which released in 2015 hit all the expected beats of the genre, like overcoming insurmountable odds and overwhelming feeling of accomplishments and surprised us by the minute emotional tinges in the narration, this edition directed by Stephen Caple Jr. lacks on all the above fronts.

In fact, there is no real story here. The writing credited to four writers, two for screenplay and two for the story, gum up a plot that are a bunch of scenes from the various "Rocky" plots.

ALSO READ: Director Steven Caple Jr wanted to include Clubber Lang in 'Creed II'

Here the inciting moment seems forced. It comes after a series of romantic sequences between Adonis Creed and his girlfriend Bianca, when Victor Dragos (Florian Munteanu), the son of the former Soviet Boxer Ivan Dragos, the man who killed Creed's father Apollo in the ring a generation earlier in "Rocky IV", challenges him for the heavyweight title. They fight and obviously Adonis loses but a lamentable scripting decision has Viktor disqualified, therefore technically leaving the crown on Adonis who has just been trashed.

This leads to Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) once again training Adonis. But this time the motivation to succeed is lacking. Instead the writers lay emphasis on Adonis' private life. The narrative briefly touches upon how he proposes to Bianca, her hearing issue which is then stretched on to investigating their baby for auditory problems and Adonis' guilt trip. Their heart-breaking development takes centre-stage. But unfortunately, the scenes are so hastily wrapped up that you don't care for them.

The script is packed with corny bashfulness on Creed's part and verbose expository as Rocky takes time out from chatting with his wife's tombstone in order to advise Creed not to fight Viktor Drago.

As for the performances, Michael B. Jordan is sincere, effortless and well-deserving as Adonis. He now seems world-weary and burdened with the crown and thus the spark that we saw in him in the first edition, is now missing. So, he doesn't seem to be the same character and everything he goes through just doesn't feel inspired or grounded.

Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa resonates his part in an inarticulate manner, earnestly. Tessa Thompson as Bianca gives an amazing nuanced performance. She is resolute, stoic, fragile and vulnerable all at the same time. Florian Munteanu with a strong screen presence as Victor Drago is intimidating.

Overall, for a film about a boxer's life, the fighting sequences are what holds the pulse of the narrative. But here the fighting scenes are poorly packaged. Unfortunately, they seem more like club boxing matches rather than the epic battle it is made out to be. So in that sense, "Creed II" never really delivers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Creed 2 movie review Creed 2 Creed 2 film review Sylvester Stallone Michel B Jordan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp