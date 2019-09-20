Home Entertainment Review

'Rambo: Last Blood' review: Sylvester Stallone holds his steed

The narrative begins with Rambo, despite suffering from PTSD, living a content life on his ranch in the US of A.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Rambo: Last Blood'.

A still from Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Rambo: Last Blood'.

By IANS

Blood lust fans of "Rambo", the one-man killing machine, will not have anything to complain about "Last Blood" except that this franchise sheen is slowly fading away. It is natural.

Despite all the trappings, franchise-fatigue is catching on. At 73, Stallone is not the stallion anymore. Aggression and agility are not on his side any longer. And despite this, we never question the scene's implausibility. In fact, although almost all of "Rambo: Last Blood" is implausible, because it's Stallone on the screen, we buy it.

Unfortunately, the story seems dated and the antics are run-of-the-mill.

This fifth and presumably final edition finds John Rambo trashing the hard-nosed Mexican Mafia, after one of his friend's daughter is kidnapped and abused.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Rambo: Last Blood' gets 'hard' R-rating

The narrative begins with Rambo, despite suffering from PTSD, living a content life on his ranch in the US of A. His adopted family includes Maria (Adriana Barraza) and her teenage granddaughter Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal), who lovingly refers to him as "Uncle John".

Everything is hunky-dory except that Gabrielle wants to meet her deadbeat dad who abandoned her and her mother, when she was a baby. He is now settled in Mexico.

Despite strong dissuasion from Maria and Rambo, Gabrielle travels to Mexico and soon goes missing. When Rambo learns about this, he goes in search her. He tracks her down and learns that she had been drugged, kidnapped and groomed as a sex slave by the vicious Martinez brothers, Victor (Oscar Jaenada) and Hugo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta).

He rescues her from their clutches and travels back home, but by then it's too late. So, now driven by anger and revenge, he returns to Mexico to bait Gabrielle's perpetrators and soon he uses his set of skills to finish them off.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Rose to debut in '47 Meters Down' sequel

In the first half you are so engrossed with the characters that you don't realise its leisurely pace. It's only when you break for the interval that it dawns on you that nothing has moved in terms of the story. But yes, this sets the stage for great expectations.

The pace is more rapid in the second half and the action sequences, as expected, are ruthlessly brutal and gory. It's torture porn at its best. You would squirm in your seats if you are soft-hearted. Thankfully, with the climax appearing oft-seen and predictable, and the entire gruesome sequences appearing rushed, the gore does not register in your memory for too long.

Juggling between wide shots and close-ups, out-door shoots and claustrophobic interiors of the tunnel, cinematography by Brendan Galvin is worth a mention.

The montage with the images from the entire franchise, during the end credits, definitely makes you nostalgic and want to revisit the series.

Overall, "Last Blood" floats from engaging to not disappointing. Stallone fans will not complain about it.

Film: Rambo: Last Blood

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Sergio Peris- Mencheta, Yvette Monreal, Adriana Barraza, Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada, Joaquin Cosio, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han;

Direction: Adrian Grunberg

Rating: 2.5/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sylvester Stallone Rambo Last Blood review Rambo Last Blood film review Rambo Last Blood movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'The Boys'

'The Boys' web series review: Caped Crusaders

Telugu film 'Valmiki' poster.

Valmiki review | Movie lost in translation, fails to keep up with 'Jigarthanda'

Tamil film Super Duper poster

Super Duper film review | Far from being super or duper

Olu, based on a script by TD Ramakrishnan, is arguably Shaji’s most abstract work.

Olu film review | An interesting statement on artistic integrity

'Rambo: Last Blood'

'Rambo: Last Blood' film review: A bloody mess

Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
google play app store
Video
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp