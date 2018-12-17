Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' box office collection: The sci-fi thriller enters Rs 700-crore club

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth's magnum-opus '2.0' has entered the Rs 700-crore club at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, the sci-fi film, which hit the big screens on November 29, has achieved the milestone in just three weeks.

'2.0' has become the first Tamil film to enter the 700 crore club. With the film running to packed houses, '2.0' shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

A sequel to Shankar's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran", "2.0" has been produced by Lyca Productions. The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different 'avatars', also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the antagonist. Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements.

Meanwhile, the film is gearing up for a major China release across 56,000 screens, according to its makers.

In a statement released a few days abck, Lyca Productions confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie's release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format.

"2.0" will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.

Rajinikanth will be seen next in Karthik Subbaraj's 'Petta'. The movie has an ensemble cast which includes stars like Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha among others. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays an important role in the movie.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while Tirru, who won the National award for Suriya's 24, is the cinematographer for Petta.

'Petta' is slated for a Pongal 2019 release. One can definitely expect an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time.

It's going to be an exciting clash at the box office with two of the biggest stars in the industry taking on each other in the festival season at the beginning of next year.

(With inputs from IANS)