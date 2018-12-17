Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' box office collection: The sci-fi thriller enters Rs 700-crore club

According to reports, the sci-fi film, which hit the big screens on November 29, has achieved the milestone in just three weeks.

Published: 17th December 2018 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in '2.0'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth's magnum-opus '2.0' has entered the Rs 700-crore club at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, the sci-fi film, which hit the big screens on November 29, has achieved the milestone in just three weeks.

'2.0' has become the first Tamil film to enter the 700 crore club.  With the film running to packed houses, '2.0' shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. 

A sequel to Shankar's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran", "2.0" has been produced by Lyca Productions. The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different 'avatars', also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's '2.0' reignites debate over effects of cell phone tower radiation on birds

Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the antagonist. Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements.

Meanwhile, the film is gearing up for a major China release across 56,000 screens, according to its makers.

In a statement released a few days abck, Lyca Productions confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie's release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format.

"2.0" will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.

Rajinikanth will be seen next in Karthik Subbaraj's 'Petta'. The movie has an ensemble cast which includes stars like Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha among others. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays an important role in the movie.

WATCH 'Petta' teaser: This Rajinikanth-starrer is a treat for everyone

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while Tirru, who won the National award for Suriya's 24, is the cinematographer for Petta.

'Petta' is slated for a Pongal 2019 release. One can definitely expect an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time.

It's going to be an exciting clash at the box office with two of the biggest stars in the industry taking on each other in the festival season at the beginning of next year.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth 2.0 2.0 box office 2.0 box office collection 2.0 collection 2.0 worldwide collection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp