Home Entertainment Tamil

Sathyaraj will make us feel the life of farmers in India: Sivakarthikeyan on 'Kanaa'

'Kanaa' happens to be Arunraja's first directorial venture and also the first film from 'Sivakarthikeyan Productions'.

Published: 17th December 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sathyaraj, Sivakarthikeyan

Actors Sathyaraj (L) and Sivakarthikeyan (Photo | EPS and Instagram)

By Online Desk

As Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Kanaa' is all set to release next week, the entire film crew is working round the clock on promotions of the film. 'Kanaa', set against the backdrop of women's cricket, is directed by actor-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj and bankrolled by his longtime friend Sivakarthikeyan.

The film also stars Sathyaraj, who plays the role of a farmer. Recently, Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to thank the versatile actor for being a part of the film. In his tweet, he said," Our favourite Sathyaraj sir as Murugesan. I’m sure he will make us feel the life of farmers in India. Thank you sir for doing this film. Your entry into this project made us feel more confident."

The trailer of the film that was released a few months back was well received by the fans. The film also stars Ilavarasu, Blade Shankar Ramdoss and Rama amongst others. From the trailer, one could perceive that Sivakarthikeyan has an important cameo in 'Kanaa'.

During an earlier interview, director Arunraja had revealed the reason for casting Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role.

He said, "We were looking out for female cricketers who could act, but we couldn’t find anyone who could do justice to the role. So, considering that it’s a script based on a lot of emotions, we decided to go with Aishwarya Rajesh."

This film happens to be Arunraja's first directorial venture and also the first film from 'Sivakarthikeyan Productions'. Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the music for 'Kanaa' while 'Soodhu Kavvum' fame Dinesh Krishnan is behind the lens. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Kanaa Sathyaraj Aishwarya Rajesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp