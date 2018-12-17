Sathyaraj will make us feel the life of farmers in India: Sivakarthikeyan on 'Kanaa'

By Online Desk

As Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Kanaa' is all set to release next week, the entire film crew is working round the clock on promotions of the film. 'Kanaa', set against the backdrop of women's cricket, is directed by actor-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj and bankrolled by his longtime friend Sivakarthikeyan.

The film also stars Sathyaraj, who plays the role of a farmer. Recently, Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to thank the versatile actor for being a part of the film. In his tweet, he said," Our favourite Sathyaraj sir as Murugesan. I’m sure he will make us feel the life of farmers in India. Thank you sir for doing this film. Your entry into this project made us feel more confident."

Our favourite #Sathyaraj sir as #Murugesan ... I’m sure he wil make us feel the life of farmers in India... Thank u sir for doing Tis film.. ur entry into this project made us feel more confident #KanaaFromDec21 https://t.co/32Jkd3pCH2 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 15, 2018

The trailer of the film that was released a few months back was well received by the fans. The film also stars Ilavarasu, Blade Shankar Ramdoss and Rama amongst others. From the trailer, one could perceive that Sivakarthikeyan has an important cameo in 'Kanaa'.

During an earlier interview, director Arunraja had revealed the reason for casting Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role.

He said, "We were looking out for female cricketers who could act, but we couldn’t find anyone who could do justice to the role. So, considering that it’s a script based on a lot of emotions, we decided to go with Aishwarya Rajesh."

This film happens to be Arunraja's first directorial venture and also the first film from 'Sivakarthikeyan Productions'. Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the music for 'Kanaa' while 'Soodhu Kavvum' fame Dinesh Krishnan is behind the lens. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 21.