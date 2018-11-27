AR Rahman's '2.0' background score is like listening to Batman or Spiderman's BGM: Shankar

By Online Desk

The '2.0' team addressed a gathering at the pre-release event in Hyderabad on Monday. The event was the attended by prominent stars involved in the film including director Shankar, Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar.

The team spoke about the efforts put in by '2.0' crew. During the event, Shankar appreciated the work of AR Rahman and compared the background score of '2.0' with that of Batman or Spiderman.

He said, "AR Rahman began the background score 6 months back since he felt the scenes were very heavy and it needed a lot of work. Now when I look at the background score, it looks like listening to Batman or Spiderman's background score. The complete credits for this project should be given to producer Subashkaran because no one else would have been ready to produce a big budget film like 2.0 except him."

The film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey amongst others. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

'2.0', which is touted as the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema' will hit the screens on 29 November 2018.

During an earlier interaction with the press, Rajinikanth said, "This film will not do well because of technical excellence or 3D or big people are involved in it and all that. Everyone puts hard work and efforts. Something will happen, some magic will work out for this film."

He further revealed that the film has a message for the audience, which is relevant in the current times.

"It is a thriller, entertainer and it has a very good international message for everyone - universe is not only for human beings but for all living creatures.

"There is a message that Shankar has in given in the film, that how modern technology is spoiling the whole universe. He has dealt with this subject with technical excellence and creativity, hats off to him," he added.

Shankar's sci-fi thriller '2.0' is all set to hit the big screens on November 29 and the film crew is currently busy promoting the film across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)