This is not democracy: Kamal Haasan hits out at Tamil Nadu government

Actor and MMN chief Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and hit out at the AIADMK government regarding the 'Sarkar' issue.

Published: 28th November 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' was all over the news over the past month. The film faced many hurdles both prior and after its release. 

Yesterday, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and hit out at the AIADMK government hours after state public prosecutor A Natarajan requested Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan to obtain an undertaking from AR Murugadoss to the effect that he would not indulge in criticising the welfare schemes of the Tamil Nadu government in future in any other film along with an unconditional apology in writing, before granting the relief.

In his tweet, Kamal Haasan said, "Sarkar has been certified by CBFC. Yet Government dares to muffle the right of people to express. This is not democracy. Fascism was defeated before, will be done again."

AR Murugadoss’ counsel Vivek sought time to get instructions. And the Madras High Court judge adjourned the matter by a day.

At the time of 'Sarkar's release, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres expressed their displeasure on certain scenes in the film. The party caders even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

As a result of this, the 'Sarkar' team went on to delete some visuals and mute some dialogues which were called 'controversial' and 'politically motivated' by the AIADMK.

Despite the controversy, 'Sarkar' was well received by fans and the film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. According to film pundits, 'Sarkar' has grossed over 200 crores at the box office.

(With inputs from ENS)

