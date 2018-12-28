Strobing next big makeup trend, gloss to make comeback in 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A monochromatic makeup look and shimmering gloss for both lips and eyes will be the trend to look out for in the year to come, say experts.

ALSO READ | Give a colourful twist to your winter wardrobe

Stafford Braganza, National Makeup Artist at NYX Professional Makeup, Elton J Fernandez, Official Make-up Artist at Maybelline New York, and Iman Allana, Founder of Bollyglow, share what trends will make it big in 2019:

* Shimmering gloss is making a comeback in 2019 for both lips and eyes. It has been years of matte lipstick and it's time for the gloss to shine again. Gloss glistens back to the beauty landscape with lots of silky slip and sheen in a non-sticky texture.

* Nudes continue to stride their way to the top alongside the emerging glosses and glitter eyes that will make a statement in the coming year

* Living coral will be a major trend, adding a pop of this shade to our vanity is all we need to keep abreast the beauty trends and ace the beauty game in 2019.

* Minimalism will be the mantra for an elegant look. Soft cheek highlights and plush neutral shades for the lips, and soft browns for the eyes.

* 2019 will be all about the monochromatic makeup look. This beauty trend with coordinated face, lip and eye makeup look will be a game changer.

* Summery shades for the eyes. Tones of striking bronze, peach and rose-gold are sure to pave their way to the top.

* Moving beyond contouring, strobing is the next big makeup trend that will ace the beauty chart highlighting key features with a shimmering effect. This lightweight formula infused with pearls moisturises and illuminates the skin with a radiant and fresh glow. All in all, the coming year will be a pleasant mix of gloss and neutrals for the beauty mavericks.

ALSO READ | Some ‘touch up’ tips for a makeover

* Go for golden smoky eyes in 2019. Opt for a gold shadow on your eyelids and keep your eyes well-defined with a stroke of a gel liner and you're ready to take on the night. Another trend to look out for will be rainbow eyes. Brighten up your entire look with strokes of the most vivid and bold colour palettes.

* The latest lit trend to look forward to are two-toned foiled lips, a base colour paired with a metallic to give a dramatic effect. Apply the base colour with your finger on the upper and lower lips. Apply the prismatic powder on the centre of the lips, pressing it down gently. Use a wet brush to apply the powder for an intensified metallic look.

* Domestic brands created by millennials are going to huge next year onwards. Millennials understand the needs and desires of fellow millennials and hence, we will see lots of young brands offering dual-purpose and easy application products catering to the increasingly busy customers.

* Lashes are on the rise and no longer reserved only for actors or theatre personalities. In fact, it's not even limited to special occasions such as weddings. Wearing false lashes to add drama is going to be as normal as wearing kajal. The combination of dramatic lashes and strong brows is a game-changer.

* People are investing in their skin like never before. It's all about creating a luminous and healthy glow with skincare and makeup. Products such as primer and foundations that offer a flawless base and create a filter effect are popular amongst millennials. Complexion is going to be the focus.