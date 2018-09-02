Home LIVE

TRS Pragathi Nivedana Sabha HIGHLIGHTS | Shall not surrender to Delhi leadership, says KCR

Said to be the mother of all meetings by  TRS MP K Kavitha, the ruling party has claimed that nearly 25 lakh people will attend the event.

Published: 02nd September 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district. (YouTube)

By Online Desk

Urging the people of Telangana not to get enslaved by Delhi leadership, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to them to emulate Tamil Nadu for their self-respect. 

Amid promises of taking Telangana forward on the path of development, he sought continued support of the people at the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi's Pragathi Nivedana Sabha held at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district. 

"You have to decide whether decisions relating to Telangana should be taken by us here or should we become slaves of Delhi parties," he said referring to Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

KCR, however, made no announcement about dissolution of the Assembly to go for early polls

The state government earlier in the day announced hiking the salaries of 9,000 employees of health department, and also that of the contract doctors from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. The honorarium for Aasha workers is also increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500, among other sops.

According to IANS, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said they briefed the media on the decisions taken as per the agenda of the meeting. "There will be another cabinet meeting soon to take more decisions."

Live Updates
Pragathi Nivedana K Chandrashekar Rao TRS rally KCR K Kavitha KT Rama Rao

Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
